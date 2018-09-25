Boys golf: Barrington tops at MSL tournament

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comBarrington's Brandon Dorans putts his way to the hole on No. 10 in the boys MSL golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Club in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

Barrington boys golf coach Mike Kallenbach said that he had a good feeling about his 2018 Broncos team from day one of the season.

"This is a great group of guys," said Kallenbach. "It's basically the same cast of characters as last year, but they improved so much over the summer. I had a feeling it was going to be a fun year."

The Broncos proved Tuesday that their coach was right on, winning the Mid-Suburban League championship at Fox Run Golf Links in Elk Grove.

Barrington came into the tourney with 22 points after an 11-0 regular season, and the Broncos posted a 303 at Fox Run to win the meet and take the MSL crown.

"I'm happy for them," said Kallenbach of his squad. "This just shows that hard work pays off."

Dominic Scaletta of the Broncos won medalist honors at the tournament, carding a 73.

"He's been a steadying influence on our team all year," said Kallenbach of Scaletta. "He's rock solid, he's been our number one all season and he fills that role perfectly."

Also counting scores for title-winning Barrington were Bobby Beaubien (76, tied for 5th) along with teammates Brandon Dorans and Sean Markham, both of whom carded 77s (tied for 7th place individually).

Prospect took second place in the league and in Tuesday's meet (team score of 318), as Charlie Busch shot 75 (tied for 3rd).

Jack Knott contributed to the Knights' placement with a 77 to earn a share of seventh place.

Jared Moser from Wheeling also finished at 75 to earn a slice of third place overall.

"It took a lot of focus (today)," said Moser of his stellar performance. "I didn't really look at the scorecard the whole time. Kind of just went up to every shot and played it like it was my round and didn't overthink anything."

The 75 was Moser's best ever 18-hole score.

"I went to the range yesterday and was hitting them pretty good, and I went to the range early this morning and was hitting them pretty good," said Moser. "I think the difference between this and some of the other matches I've played was my putting. I got on the green almost every time in regulation, and I was making some putts for birdies."

The freshman tandem of Dori Lee and Ryan Beerheide from Buffalo Grove had an outstanding tourney, with Lee shooting 76 (tie for 5th) and Beerheide 77 (in the group of 7th place medal winners).

"Feels good to see how both Dori and I are helping the team," said Beerheide. "I didn't start the day well but I made four pars in a row on the front and just went from there."

The Bison claimed a fourth-place finish at the tourney with a team score of 324, while Conant was fifth on the day led by Sunny Sivarathri (another 77).

Other scores of note at Fox Run included a 78 from Matt Lee of Barrington; 79s by Nikko Ganas of Conant and Colin Robinson of Fremd; and rounds of 81 by Sam Ergastolo (Prospect), Matt McColaugh (Conant), Luke Duffer (Rolling Meadows) and Dan Meister (Schaumburg).

Nathan Schmidt of Fremd, a senior, carried home the second place individual medal with a 74, and his sterling play helped his Vikings team to a 321 on the day.

Schmidt fired a sizzling 34 on the front 9, a mark that included 2 birdies.

"I just felt like there was nothing holding me back today," said Schmidt. "My senior season, my last conference meet, so I just tried to give it my best."