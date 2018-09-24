This week's boys soccer Top 20
Boys soccer
Team Comment
1. Naperville North (12-0-0) 31 straight victories for the Huskies
2. Libertyville (10-0-0) Wildcats have outscored foes 38-5
3. Wheaton Academy (12-1-0) Kilgallon brothers are excelling
4. Hinsdale Central (11-2-0) Lteif sparks Red Devils
5. Lake Park (13-1-2) Presta has been phenomenal
6. West Aurora (11-1-0) 53 goals scored in just 12 games
7. Elgin (9-1-2) Lopez keeps on scoring
8. Fremd (8-3-1) Vikings are atop the MSL table
9. York (8-2-0) Potent attack keys Dukes
10. Streamwood (8-3-2) Mora is feeding his teammates
11. Stevenson (8-2-1) Young group learning quickly
12. Buffalo Grove (9-4-1) Bison lead the MSL East
13. Mundelein (7-3-1) Hosts Stevenson and Libertyville this week
14. Barrington (9-4-2) Broncos improving with each game
15. Benet (7-3-1) Redwings believe in Klos
16. Lake Zurich (7-3-2) Key meeting at Libertville on Thursday
17. St. Viator (9-4-1) Lions and Benet are top two in ESCC
18. St. Charles East (7-3-0) Won 6 of last 7 games
19. St. Charles North (8-4-1) Beaulieu getting the job done
20. Hersey (4-2-3) Schmidt, Wilcox run the show