This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. Naperville North (12-0-0) 31 straight victories for the Huskies

2. Libertyville (10-0-0) Wildcats have outscored foes 38-5

3. Wheaton Academy (12-1-0) Kilgallon brothers are excelling

4. Hinsdale Central (11-2-0) Lteif sparks Red Devils

5. Lake Park (13-1-2) Presta has been phenomenal

6. West Aurora (11-1-0) 53 goals scored in just 12 games

7. Elgin (9-1-2) Lopez keeps on scoring

8. Fremd (8-3-1) Vikings are atop the MSL table

9. York (8-2-0) Potent attack keys Dukes

10. Streamwood (8-3-2) Mora is feeding his teammates

11. Stevenson (8-2-1) Young group learning quickly

12. Buffalo Grove (9-4-1) Bison lead the MSL East

13. Mundelein (7-3-1) Hosts Stevenson and Libertyville this week

14. Barrington (9-4-2) Broncos improving with each game

15. Benet (7-3-1) Redwings believe in Klos

16. Lake Zurich (7-3-2) Key meeting at Libertville on Thursday

17. St. Viator (9-4-1) Lions and Benet are top two in ESCC

18. St. Charles East (7-3-0) Won 6 of last 7 games

19. St. Charles North (8-4-1) Beaulieu getting the job done

20. Hersey (4-2-3) Schmidt, Wilcox run the show