Prospect alum Pettenuzzo earns honors from CCIW

Rosie Pettenuzzo, an accounting major, is already adding to her soccer resume at Illinois Welseyan.

The Prospect graduate was named a College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Women's Soccer 'Player of the Week'

The senior defender helped lead the Titans to a 2-0-0 record with 3 goals and 1 assist.

She also assisted teammate Flower Edington in the 53rd minute and scored the match's final goal in the 60th minute of a 4-0 shutout against Benedictine and then scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 win at Central College (IA.).

Women's volleyball

Kean University (New Jersey) freshman libero Amanda De Lio (Palatine) collected 12 digs when the Cougars swept New England College in three sets.

Football

Conant graduate Ed Gosche is the starting center as a true freshman for the Division II Upper Iowa Peacocks. He has started all three games so far.

The Peacocks started off their Hall of Fame weekend in style by scoring 3 touchdowns in the final quarter to rally from a two-score deficit and upset No. 11 Winona State (2-1).

The win marked Upper Iowa's first of the season, the first win over Winona State at Harms-Eischeid Stadium and the first victory over a nationally-ranked opponent since Upper Iowa moved to NCAA Division II.

Baseball

The Arlington Heights Thorobred Baseball team recently celebrated its 40th reunion of its national championship at Armand's restaurant in Arlington Heights.

The team was made up of college players (ages 17 to 21) who were from Prospect, Hersey, Arlington, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Rolling Meadows and Barrington.

The summer of 1978 was the first year Arlington Heights participated in the national baseball league. The World Series was played in Norfolk, VA in August 1978.

Coaches Bob Osborn and Jack Margeson, and the team's organizer, Jack Whisler, were in attendance along with 10 players.

Women's tennis

Millikin's Katie Cooper (Prospect) and Danielle Beard won at No. 2 doubles 8-1 while the Big Blue's Madeline Delano (Buffalo Grove) and Alena Hinch won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles against North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin dual meet. Cooper also won at No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-0

Millikin won the meet 5-4 at the Fairview Tennis Center in Decatur.

Women's soccer

Augustana senior Abby Wendell (Hersey) has been a key defensive stalwart for the Vikings, helping sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Ion to a 6-1 record with a .789 save percentage and a goals-against average of 0.57.

She booted a corner kick for the Vikings' third goal in the 34th minute of a 9-0 win over Lawrence.

Vikings senior Karleen Gomez (Grayslake Central) parlayed an assist from junior Sabrina DiFiori into a goal in the 42nd minute as Augustana took a 4-0 lead to intermission.

Women's cross country

North Central junior Dianne Barajas (Hoffman Estates) was the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin 'Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week'.

Barajas, a graphic design major, won the 6K during the Gil Dodds Invitational, hosted by Wheaton College. She finished with a time of 22:09.0 as the Cardinals finished fourth out of 17 teams and was the highest-placing CCIW program at the meet.

Men's soccer

North Central's Alex Flores of Schaumburg was named a College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin 'Men's Soccer Player of the Week'.

The junior forward, a physics major, helped lead the Cardinals to a 3-0-0 record as he totaled 3 goals.

He scored in the 23rd and 59th minutes of a 3-1 win over Nebraska Wesleyan. He then scored the match's first goal in the 16th minute of a 3-2 win at Benedictine.

Men's cross country

Augustana freshman Karsten Zielinski (Schaumburg) was 44th in 26:49.9 at the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. The Vikings placed third in the team standings in the 27-team meet.

Elk Grove feeder

Tryouts for the Elk Grove High School Boys Basketball Feeder program are Saturday, Oct. 13 at Elk Grove High School in the Auxiliary Gym and Field House. The fifth and sixth grade tryouts are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. while the seventh and eighth grade tryouts will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The EGHS feeder basketball program is for all students who are interested in basketball and will be a Grenadier in the future. If you have any questions please contact Coach Oraham at nicholas.oraham@d214.org.

Prospect Prance

The 12th annual Prospect Prance is Wednesday (4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.) hosted by the Prospect Girls Cross Country team. It is for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade. One of the goals of the event is to give back to the community and the kids in the community by promoting a healthy lifestyle and encourage an active and fit lifestyle.

Another goal of the event is to promote awareness for friends of the program, Cammy and Emmy, who were born with a chromosomal genetic disorder called Rett syndrome.

"Every day we are thankful for the life we have," said director Peter Wintremute. "The parents, teachers and amazing schools we attend, and everything else around us that help to shape the growth and development of our youth."

For more information email pete.wintermute@d214.org.