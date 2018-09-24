Girls volleyball / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Naperville North (16-1) Off to a good start in DVC
2. Montini (19-2) The surprise team of the season
3. Hersey (14-4) Has won 8 of last 9 matches
4. Benet (14-4) Redwings ready for St. Viator on Wednesday
5. St. Charles North (15-4) Stars bounce back vs. St. Francis
6. Warren (18-5) Three 3-set losses in a row
7. Stevenson (12-5) Six days off in a row
8. Fremd (15-3) Aichinger helps spark back row
9. Huntley (9-2) Plays 1st tourney this weekend
10. St. Francis (11-5) Fell in 3 to St. Charles North
11. Antioch (13-5-1) Sequoits went 2-2 at Harvest Christian
12. Waubonsie Valley (12-5) Lost to Naperville N., beat Neuqua
13. Glenbard West (14-8) Hosts Montini on Tuesday
14. Geneva (10-8) Won wild one over St. Charles East
15. St. Charles East (9-4) Rivalry match Tuesday vs. SCN
16. Lakes (10-4) Ringing up wins with Bell sisters
17. Glenbard East (17-5) At rival Willowbrook on Tuesday
18. Barrington (10-8) Seniors Kozak, Loutos run offense
19. South Elgin (10-6) Went 3-2 at Prospect tournament
20. Naperville Central (13-6) Played Naperville North tough