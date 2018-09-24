Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. Naperville North (16-1) Off to a good start in DVC

2. Montini (19-2) The surprise team of the season

3. Hersey (14-4) Has won 8 of last 9 matches

4. Benet (14-4) Redwings ready for St. Viator on Wednesday

5. St. Charles North (15-4) Stars bounce back vs. St. Francis

6. Warren (18-5) Three 3-set losses in a row

7. Stevenson (12-5) Six days off in a row

8. Fremd (15-3) Aichinger helps spark back row

9. Huntley (9-2) Plays 1st tourney this weekend

10. St. Francis (11-5) Fell in 3 to St. Charles North

11. Antioch (13-5-1) Sequoits went 2-2 at Harvest Christian

12. Waubonsie Valley (12-5) Lost to Naperville N., beat Neuqua

13. Glenbard West (14-8) Hosts Montini on Tuesday

14. Geneva (10-8) Won wild one over St. Charles East

15. St. Charles East (9-4) Rivalry match Tuesday vs. SCN

16. Lakes (10-4) Ringing up wins with Bell sisters

17. Glenbard East (17-5) At rival Willowbrook on Tuesday

18. Barrington (10-8) Seniors Kozak, Loutos run offense

19. South Elgin (10-6) Went 3-2 at Prospect tournament

20. Naperville Central (13-6) Played Naperville North tough