Tiger Woods wins first PGA event in more than five years

hello

Tiger Woods, foreground, approaches the ninth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship on Sunday, his 80th PGA Tour title and the first in more than five years.

The enormous crowd on hand at East Lake Golf Course descended on the green for Woods' three final shots: one from the bunker, a medium-range putt that just fell short, and then the tap-in for victory.

Woods finished the tournament with a 71 at 11-under, edging Billy Horschel at 9-under.

More than five years after his last win, after four surgeries on his lower back that left him wonder if he could ever play again, Woods ended his comeback season with a dominant victory at the Tour Championship. He nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole.

Woods returned to golf last December at No. 1,199 in the world ranking. Ten months later, he could go to as high as No. 13.