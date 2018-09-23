Rodon's rough stretch continues in loss to Cubs

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon wanted a better result in his penultimate start of the season on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander was lifted from a 6-1 loss to the Cubs with one out in the third inning after allowing 6 earned runs on 9 hits. It marked only the fourth time in Rodon's career he lasted less than 3 innings.

The barrage included a 2-run, first-inning single by Anthony Rizzo and a second-inning solo home run by Kyle Schwarber estimated to have traveled 444 feet to right-center field.

"Rodon was throwing the ball well," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We just jumped on him."

Rodon (6-7) is trending the wrong way heading into the offseason. The Miami, Fla. native is 0-4 in his last 5 starts with a 6.90 earned-run average. Sunday's outing, in which he struck out three and walked none, elevated his season ERA from 3.30 to 3.61.

"I just got my butt whipped today," Rodon said. "I felt good in the 'pen. Fastball was good. slider was good, but they just hit the ball. They're a good-hitting team."

Rodon was visibly frustrated when Renteria removed him from the game. He later said the subpar outing "got the best of me."

Renteria said he spoke to his starting pitcher in the clubhouse immediately afterward.

"I understand it," Renteria said of Rodon's body language. "Again, one has to be the parent, one the child. You have to understand it. You take into account everything that's going on. You talk to them about it. You explain to him who the enemy is and who the enemy isn't and bring it back into perspective very calmly, very succinctly."

"Ricky being the good manager he is helped me to calm down and it was good," Rodon said. "Something I should probably work on is harnessing frustration and the emotion."

Rodon is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Saturday in Minnesota.

Shields up:

The White Sox altered their pitching probables for the upcoming Cleveland series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

James Shields (7-16, 4.48 ERA), originally scheduled to start the third and final game of the series on Wednesday, was bumped up to Tuesday, the White Sox said.

Dylan Covey (5-13) is scheduled to pitch Monday's series opener against Corey Kluber (19-7)