Hendricks sharp as Cubs take 2 of 3 from White Sox

Chicago White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka chases a one-run double by Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits a one-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks pitched 7⅔ innings of 4-hit, 1-run ball Sunday as the Cubs beat the White Sox 6-1 to take two of three in the weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, so the Cubs' magic number for clinching the National League Central fell to 5.

The Cubs did their damage early against White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. They scored 3 runs in the first inning. Kyle Schwarber opened the second with his 26th home run of the season and his first of the season against a left-handed pitcher. Schwarber had an RBI double in the Cubs' 2-run third to chase Rodon, who gave up 9 hits and 6 runs in 2⅓ innings.

The Cubs improved to 91-64 while the White Sox fell to 61-94.

Hendricks (13-11) came within one out of a complete game last Monday in a 5-1 victory at Arizona. Against the White Sox, he walked none and struck out five.