Renteria says much to gain for Sox with a successful weekend

White Sox manager Rick Renteria says there is plenty to play for this weekend, though he'll likely be without Jose Abreu, who is sidelined with an infection. Associated Press

The White Sox and the Cubs are playing for completely different purposes during their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend.

Coming off Thursday night's extra-inning win over the Indians on the road, the White Sox are looking to gain additional experience against a "postseason-bound club," manager Rick Renteria said before Friday's series opener.

"If we play well, I think we gain a lot," Renteria said of the series against the Cubs. "We've kind of been playing a lot of clubs that are postseason-bound. I think you're gaining a lot of experience and knowledge about what you can and cannot do. I think it raises the level of intensity and focus, I would hope."

Meanwhile, the Cubs began play Friday with the best record in the National League and are 2½ games ahead of the Brewers in the National League Central.

Of course, the primary goal for the South Siders this weekend is to further the development of their young players, as has been the case for most of the season. However, there's no denying what it would mean for the White Sox to make it harder for the Cubs to pull away in their division.

"Obviously, it's not like any other series," Renteria said. "This is an in-city rivalry, but I think we're looking to go out there and try and play good baseball against a good ballclub and give ourselves a chance to try to win some games."

Abreu still sore

First baseman Jose Abreu remained out of the White Sox's lineup Friday and likely will miss the remainder of this weekend's series with an infection in his right thigh. He was first hospitalized Tuesday in Cleveland with the infection, which was caused by an ingrown hair.

"I'm still a little sore," Abreu said through an interpreter. "I'm feeling better. What the doctors did in Cleveland was outstanding. They took care of the situation. It was good. I have a lot to be glad for. I thank them a lot. All the people here have been very, very good with me. I'm just getting the treatment, taking pills and things to get the process going."

It is the second non-baseball injury for Abreu this month, after he had surgery at the beginning of the month to alleviate pain in his lower abdomen/groin area.

"You just know you are not in charge of this," Abreu said. "It's God. We are here just following the things He guides you, He tells you to do. If you understand that, it will be easier to take all these things, to digest all the things happened the last few weeks. I've done it. I've understood that."

Palka's emergence

Outfielder Daniel Palka's offensive emergence has been one of the highlights in what's mostly been a disappointing season for the White Sox. The 26-year-old is batting .241 with a team-high 26 home runs this season.

"He's a young man who understands and appreciates the opportunity that's been presented to him," Renteria said. "I think he's thrived. He's had really big moments for us in key situations.

"I think he's worked extremely hard to put himself on the map, to be part of our conversation as an organization. He deserves a lot of credit because he's taken it and kind of run with it and done a lot of good things for us."

High-leverage experience

The White Sox have made a point to get their young relievers more experience in high-leverage situations during the final few weeks of the season.

"I think you cannot simulate that anywhere else other than here," Renteria said. "When I talk to them, I say: "You experience that in A-ball or Double-A or Triple-A?" You can't do it. It's got to be here."