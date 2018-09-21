Images: White Sox over the Cubs, 10-4
Updated 9/21/2018 10:57 PM
See images from the Chicago White Sox 10-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith (36) is greeted at the plate Friday after his second-inning home run.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields (33) talks to Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) Friday before game one between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) leaves the field after batting practice Friday before game one between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The The BP Crosstown Cup Friday before game one between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) after taking batting practice.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Bear Matt Forte prepares to throw out the first pitch.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) loses the handle on a shot by Chicago White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25) Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist (18) watches his shot down the first base line Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) throws out Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist (18).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy (3) plays a throw as Chicago White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25) slides safely into second base.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy (3) reacts after he missed a handle on a throw and Chicago White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25) slid safely into second base.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith (36) scores on a double by Chicago White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) tags out Chicago White Sox left fielder Ryan LaMarre (25) on a run down between second and third bases.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after striking out Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) reacts after fouling a pitch.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jaime Garcia (64) Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka (18) is greeted at home plate by catcher Welington Castillo (21) after a Palka home run Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) and second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) react to ending the inning on a pop up from Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (5).
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Bear Matt Forte appears at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Bear Matt Forte appears Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
