Girls volleyball: Prospect gets first MSL East win

Prospect's girls volleyball team earned its first win in the Mid-Suburban East on Thursday night with a 25-19, 25-20 victory over visiting Rolling Meadows at the Jean Walker Field House in Mt. Prospect.

Leading the Knights (7-7, 1-3) on attack were Grace Cacini (7 kills), Emma Cogan (6) and Elizabeth Abraham (5) while Sarah Skaggs handed out 17 assists.

Sloane Petlak and Annie Wiley each chipped in 3 kills and Mia Farraday collected 11 digs in the back row.

Eleanor Errico (7 kills), Elise Kowalski (5), Ashlyn Ryan (5 kills) paced the attack for the Mustangs (11-12, 2-2).

Natalie Klancnik handed out 16 assists and Sophia Salemi had 10 digs.

Hersey d. Elk Grove: With junior Kati Kaburov putting down a match-high 12 kills with 5 digs and 2 blocks, visiting Hersey ran its record to 4-0 in the MSL East.

Other top performers for the Huskies (14-4) were Nora Zielke (5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Alessia Olhava (13 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs), Kaiya Eshoo (8 assists, 3 digs), Janine Boyan (2 kills, 1 block), Juliette van den Herik (2 blocks), Karolina Wojdacz (3 aces, 9 digs), Kate Lubbe (2 kills, 1 block) and Nicole Anderson (2 kills).

Elk Grove (0-11, 0-4) was led by Rachel Kandefer who had 3 kills, 3 blocks and an ace. Buffalo Grove d. Wheeling: Claire Ferriss (9 kills), Shannon Coglianese (8 kills) and Abby Kim (3 kills) led the attack for the host Bison (10-8, 3-1), who took over sole possession of second place in the MSL East with the 25-11, 25-11 win.

Kristen Belias served 2 aces fro BG while Maggie Streckert handed out 23 assists. Nina Masciopinto and Belias paced led the back row with 10 digs apiece against the Wildcats (10-12, 2-2).

Fremd d. Conant: Junior Breslen Reid (7 kills), senior Heidi Sayre (6) and freshman Claudia Wala (5) were top attackers for visiting Fremd (15-3, 4-0) in a 25-14, 25-15 win over Conant (7-10, 1-3).

Junior Lydia Vander Ark (13 assists) and freshman Rian Baker (10 assists) set the offense while Reid was also 11-of-11 serve receiving and had 7 digs.

Palatine d. Hoffman Estates: Senior Haley Holz had 10 kills, 8 digs and 6 aces as the visiting Pirates (7-5, 2-2) posted a 25-10, 25-16 win at Hoffman Estates (1-10, 0-4). Allison Drake handed out 31 assists and 5 digs.

Other attack leaders for Palatine were Sydney Wiebe (6 kills), Emily Campe (6 kills), Sarah Elischer (5 kills) and Karina Szarfraniec (4 kills). Jillian Smith led the visitors with 12 digs.

Harvest Christian d. St. Viator: Host Harvest Christian Academy earned a 25-18, 25-22 triumph over the Lions (11-12), who were led on attack by seniors Carrie Leazer (24-of-24, 9 kills) and Katie Nottoli (19-of-22, 6 kills).

Erin Aldana (5 digs, 3 aces) was 50-of-51 setting with 16 assists while Taylor Pfaller led the back row with 7 digs.

Leyden d. Fenton: The host Eagles rallied for a 21-25, 28-26, 25-18 triumph behind senior outside hitter Destiny Corral (14 kills), senior libero Bea Verin (16 digs, 2 aces), junior middle blocker Kinga Nowaczyk (5 kills, 8 blocks) and junior right side Summer Mohammad (6 kills).

Maine West d. Highland Park: The host Warriors (10-9, 2-1) rebounded for a slow start for a 13-25, 26-24, 25-16 CSL North win. Kaylin Johnson (14 digs, 2 aces), Krysta Block (7 kills, 2 aces), Angela Dugalic (13 kills), Ellie Centella (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Ally Block (18 assists, 9 digs) helped lead the way.