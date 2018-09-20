Daily Herald sports writers talk Bulls, Blackhawks
Updated 9/20/2018 10:49 AM
Join Daily Herald sports writers next week to get the scoop on the upcoming Blackhawks and Bulls seasons -- with a bit of Bears chat, as well.
The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Libertyville Sports Complex.
Blackhawks beat writer John Dietz, Bulls beat writer Mike McGraw and columnist Barry Rozner will offer their insights on the teams and upcoming seasons. The panel will be hosted by Joe Aguilar, the Daily Herald's Lake County high school sports editor.
Come hungry as the event also includes a tailgate feast and free drawings. Prizes include a pair of tickets to a Bulls home game and a Blackhawks jersey.
The Libertyville Sports Complex is at 1950 U.S. 45. Tickets are free but you must register at events.dailyherald.com.
