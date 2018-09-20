Blackhawks backup goalie Ward talks Crawford, playing for new team

Carolina goalie Cam Ward (30) freezes the puck after it is shot by Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) with Hawks Ryan Hartman (38) looking on during a 2016 game against the Hurricanwes. As each day comes off the calendar with Corey Crawford unable to join his teammates for practice, it's looking more and more like Ward will start in net when the Blackhawks open their season at Ottawa on Oct. 4. Associated Press File Photo

As each day comes off the calendar with Corey Crawford unable to join his teammates for practice, it's looking more and more like Cam Ward will start in net when the Blackhawks open their season at Ottawa on Oct. 4.

With that in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to catch up with Ward after the Hawks practiced at MB Ice Arena ahead of their second preseason game against the Red Wings on Thursday.

Ward, who spent his entire 13-year career in Carolina before signing a one-year deal with the Hawks in July, stopped 13 of 15 shots during the first half of the Hawks' 4-1 loss at Columbus on Tuesday.

Here's what he had to say about that game, what the transition to a new city has been like, goalie coach Jimmy Waite, Crawford and more.

Q: Did anything go through your mind before playing the Blue Jackets like, 'Wow. This is my first game with another team.'

A: Obviously it registers that it's a new team and you want to get off on the right foot. It was exciting to get into that first game. We've been doing some scrimmages here … but there's nothing like going into an exhibition game. I thought it was a bit shaky and choppy. We were expecting it to be a little bit quicker than it was, so your mind was going a little bit faster than the play was. But as the game progressed, you started to feel more and more comfortable. That's what exhibition's about … and I'm looking forward to my second opportunity.

Q: What has the transition been like for your family?

A: It certainly made for a busy summer, trying to get things organized. The reason I wanted to come here two, three weeks prior to camp was to make sure that I feel settled -- and my family too. … Fortunately, school has gone really well for the kids (ages 7 and 4), and that's a big relief for myself and my wife. The family's happy, I'm happy. It's been short so far, but we've certainly enjoyed the city.

Q: Ward has had four goalie coaches during his career. What are his early thoughts on Jimmy Waite?

A: First impressions are great. Good personality. Seems like a guy that is not only a teacher of technique on the ice, but also a bit of a mental coach too. He's a guy that's going to be in your corner. Obviously he's been there, done that so he knows the mental state that we go through. He's made some good, fine points that we continue to work on. I see it being a good relationship this year.

Q: Does he have to be careful how much he'd try to tweak a veteran like yourself?

A: I think it's more fine-tuning than anything. But with that being said, no. Just because I'm in my 14th year doesn't mean I'm not (open) to change and to trying new things. Jimmy's expressed it's a two-way discussion. He's going to have some points that he might want to suggest, and then he will also listen to my take on it. Between the two, you find a common ground that will work for that individual.

Q: Most hockey players don't start out as a goalie. How did it come about for you?

A: Yeah, I miss those days where I could play forward for half the year and be a goaltender for half the year. I think I was nine or 10 when I started playing goalie full time. It's important for a goaltender at an early age to make sure you work on your skating. So at any early age you should be playing all positions. Don't just stick him right in the net as soon as you can.

Q: Who are some of your past idols?

A: Martin Brodeur. Curtis Joseph when I was in Edmonton. And actually, I used to love watching (former Hawk) Nikolai Khabibulin when he was with the Jets. I remember one of the first times I played against him, I got a signed stick from him.

Q: Do you see coming to the Hawks as a golden opportunity for yourself?

A: I certainly enjoyed my time in Carolina, but this is fresh and new and exciting. I'm excited to be here with this group of players. I don't like putting labels on whether you're the No. 1 or not. But I'm certainly going to do the best I can when called upon to go out there and help this team win.

Q: Can you get a sense of how Corey's doing in his rehab?

A: Well, I don't want to speak on behalf of him. But getting to know Corey, he seems like an absolute great guy. He seems to be in the right mindset, where he's being positive and looking good and happy to be around the guys. Obviously knowing the value he is to this organization and his teammates you hope he's back sooner and later. Then we can form a great partnership.