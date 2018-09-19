Chicago White Sox righty Kopech out until 2020 after Tommy John surgery
Updated 9/19/2018 7:34 PM
See you in 2020, Michael Kopech.
The Chicago White Sox's promising rookie starting pitcher had successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery in Los Angeles.
After going 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA while striking out 170 in 126⅓ innings this season for Class AAA Charlotte, Kopech joined the Sox's rotation Aug. 21.
The 22-year-old Texan was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in 4 starts with the White Sox.
Kopech lasted just 3⅓ innings in his final outing, against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 5. After giving up 7 runs on 9 hits and 1 walk, he complained of elbow discomfort the next day and was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
