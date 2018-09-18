Boys golf: Geneva breaks school record
Updated 9/18/2018 9:12 PM
Geneva's boys golf team set a new school record for a 9-hole meet with a 132 on Tuesday in a win over Lake Park and Wheaton Warrenville South at Eaglewood Golf Club.
The Vikings broke their old school record of 141 with their 132, which was 8 under par. Tyler Isenhart and Jack McDonald both shot 31; Isenhart had 2 eagles in his round and McDonald made 5 birdies.
Will Klaus and Joe Novak both carded 35s.
Lake Park shot a 152 and Wheaton Warrenville South shot 154.
