Boys golf: Geneva breaks school record

Geneva's boys golf team set a new school record for a 9-hole meet with a 132 on Tuesday in a win over Lake Park and Wheaton Warrenville South at Eaglewood Golf Club.

The Vikings broke their old school record of 141 with their 132, which was 8 under par. Tyler Isenhart and Jack McDonald both shot 31; Isenhart had 2 eagles in his round and McDonald made 5 birdies.

Will Klaus and Joe Novak both carded 35s.

Lake Park shot a 152 and Wheaton Warrenville South shot 154.