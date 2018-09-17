 

Images: Chicago Bears over the Seattle Seahawks, 24-17 in Monday Night Football

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 9/17/2018 10:52 PM
See Monday Night Football action from the Chicago Bears' 24-17 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago. Bears great and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Brian Urlacher was honored in a halftime ceremony.

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton celebrates after his touchdown in the first quarter.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch celebrates with Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara after Amukamara intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans cheer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the first quarter.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Brian Urlacher is introduced at halftime.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over his players.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen jokes around during warmups.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy keeps an eye on his players.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talk before the game.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Tight end Zach Miller takes a selfie with fans.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and crew come out of the tunnel.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Players come through the tunnel.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch celebrates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Fans cheer for Brian Urlacher during a halftime ceremony.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman celebrates after a sack.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan celebrates with teammates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin intercepts a pass meant for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack calls out a play.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack celebrates after a sack.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen makes a catch.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen makes a catch on Seattle Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky calls out a play.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson makes a catch.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard runs the ball..
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel runs the ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton runs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller drops a pass in the end zone.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks the sidelines.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Brian Urlacher enters the field at halftime.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Virginia McCaskey give Brian Urlacher his Hall of Fame ring.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Former Bears watch Brian Urlacher's ceremony during halftime.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Brian Urlacher speaks during a ceremony at halftime.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Brian Urlacher enters the field at halftime.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett catches a touchdown pass.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after a touchdown.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller runs the ball.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tries to pick up a first down.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrates after recovering a fumble.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrates after recovering a fumble.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

