Images: Chicago Bears over the Seattle Seahawks, 24-17 in Monday Night Football

hello

See Monday Night Football action from the Chicago Bears' 24-17 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago. Bears great and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Brian Urlacher was honored in a halftime ceremony.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton celebrates after his touchdown in the first quarter.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch celebrates with Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara after Amukamara intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Fans cheer.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the first quarter.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Brian Urlacher is introduced at halftime.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over his players.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen jokes around during warmups.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy keeps an eye on his players.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talk before the game.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Tight end Zach Miller takes a selfie with fans.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and crew come out of the tunnel.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Players come through the tunnel.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Austin Calitro.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch celebrates.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Fans cheer for Brian Urlacher during a halftime ceremony.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman celebrates after a sack.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan celebrates with teammates.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin intercepts a pass meant for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack calls out a play.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack celebrates after a sack.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen makes a catch.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen makes a catch on Seattle Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky calls out a play.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson makes a catch.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard runs the ball..

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel runs the ball.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton runs.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller drops a pass in the end zone.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy walks the sidelines.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Brian Urlacher enters the field at halftime.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Virginia McCaskey give Brian Urlacher his Hall of Fame ring.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Former Bears watch Brian Urlacher's ceremony during halftime.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Brian Urlacher speaks during a ceremony at halftime.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Brian Urlacher enters the field at halftime.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett catches a touchdown pass.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after a touchdown.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller runs the ball.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tries to pick up a first down.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith puts a hit on Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan strips the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrates after recovering a fumble.