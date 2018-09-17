Girls golf: Kavanagh leads Prospect

Prospect's girls golf team finished its regular season dual-match season with a 15-1 record after capturing a 163-167 triumph over Loyola on Monday at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club.

Kelly Kavanagh earned medalist honors by firing a 38 followed by teammates Emily Fleming (40) and Taylor DiPrima (41). Amanda Stein, Emma Gries, Bennie Okamoto and Olivia Accardi all scored 44s for the Knights, who finished 10-1 in the Mid-Suburban League.

Lily Gentzkow led the Ramblers with a 39.