Girls golf: Kavanagh leads Prospect
Updated 9/17/2018 8:46 PM
hello
Prospect's girls golf team finished its regular season dual-match season with a 15-1 record after capturing a 163-167 triumph over Loyola on Monday at the Mt. Prospect Golf Club.
Kelly Kavanagh earned medalist honors by firing a 38 followed by teammates Emily Fleming (40) and Taylor DiPrima (41). Amanda Stein, Emma Gries, Bennie Okamoto and Olivia Accardi all scored 44s for the Knights, who finished 10-1 in the Mid-Suburban League.
Lily Gentzkow led the Ramblers with a 39.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.