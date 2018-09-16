Seabrook returns to practice earlier than expected

Brent Seabrook, expected to be out for a week with an abdominal injury, was able to join his Chicago Blackhawks teammates on the third day of training camp at the MB Ice Arena. Associated Press File Photo/Feb. 2018

Brent Seabrook admitted he "freaked out" when he found out an abdominal injury might keep him out for the first week of Blackhawks training camp.

Fortunately for Seabrook and the Hawks, however, the veteran D-man returned to practice at MB Ice Arena on Sunday, meaning he only missed two days of workouts.

"I put a lot of effort into the summer, trying to get my body where it needs to be to have a good season and have a good camp," Seabrook said. "Where it's going to start this season is right now. I was pretty disappointed that I wasn't able to partake in the first day and in the first couple days of being on the ice."

After a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign, Seabrook put together a strong finish. In April he talked about how important it's going to be to keep up with the "water bugs" taking over the NHL. Sunday, though, Seabrook admitted he's not about to become a Roman Josi, or even a Duncan Keith.

"I don't think I'm going to catch them as I'm getting older," said the 33-year-old. "But I can put myself in good positions and good situations where I'm not getting beat and having to turn around and chase them.

"I'm me and it's not going to change. The abilities I have, I can work on making them quicker, faster, better. But what you see is what you get. I don't think you can really change with the times, other than trying to get better."

Crawford ramps it up:

Corey Crawford's 30-minute workout with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite on Sunday had noticeably more pace than their session two days earlier. Crawford faced faster shots and was moving with much more purpose in the crease.

"Good progress," said coach Joel Quenneville. "It's comparable over the last week and a half that when he's on the ice he's better and he's stronger. It's all encouraging."

Quenneville said the plan is to work Crawford out daily as he's feeling good.