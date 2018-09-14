Murphy's back injury opens door on Blackhawks' blue line

New Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz, who played for Tampa Bay last season, has four Stanley Cups to his name. Associated Press

An abdominal injury will keep the Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook out one week. Associated Press

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy will miss about eight weeks with a back injury, the team announced Friday. Associated Press

An already thin defensive corps took a major hit Friday when the Blackhawks announced Connor Murphy will miss about eight weeks with a back injury. The Hawks also said Brent Seabrook will miss the first week of camp with an abdominal injury. Gustav Forsling is out until about mid-December after undergoing wrist surgery.

The Hawks found out about Murphy's injury on Thursday when he did not pass a medical exam. His absence opens a starting spot, likely to be filled by fellow right-shot Henri Jokiharju or left-shoooters Carl Dahlstrom, Blake Hillman, Dennis Gilbert or the 27-year-old Brandon Davidson, in camp on a Professional Tryout.

"They're leaving the rink today knowing, 'Wow, if I come and do a better job than everyone else, I'm going to be here,' " GM Stan Bowman said. "That's what competition's all about."

It's a golden opportunity for Jokiharju, whom the Hawks drafted 29th overall in 2017. He was paired with Duncan Keith during the team's first training camp practice at MB Ice Arena Friday.

Young D-men can struggle if they're brought up too soon, though, so the Hawks may have a tough decision to make with the 19-year-old.

"It's a tough position to come in as a young player because there's so many different situations to read, to feel," coach Joel Quenneville said. "Not just that, there's strength, conditioning, there's confidence. There's a lot that plays into what gets comfortable in young players.

"He's made great progress over the last year. Let's see how he develops in camp."

Early lines

The top two lines during the first practice were Jonathan Toews centering Chris Kunitz and Alex DeBrincat, and Nick Schmaltz centering Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane.

"Very excited about it," Kane said. "From skating with Saader this summer and seeing where his game is at, I think he's going to have a really big year."

The nearly 39-year-old Kunitz, who scored 13 goals with Tampa Bay last season and has four Stanley Cups, may seem like an odd choice to play on the top line.

"He's an experienced guy, he's a great veteran, he's a great teammate," Quenneville said. "He's respected for who he is at this stage of his career, but I'm not giving that to anybody else unless they prove they deserve to be there."

He said it

"(He's) the only guy who's won more Cups than some of the guys in this locker room. So no more bragging rights there."

Jonathan Toews on Chris Kunitz, who won Stanley Cups with Anaheim in 2007 and Pittsburgh in 2009, '16 and '17.