Blackhawks' Crawford says concussion has been the issue

Corey Crawford confirmed what many suspected: A concussion has kept him out of the Blackhawks' lineup since last December.

After working out at MB Ice Arena on Friday before the Hawks opened training camp, the two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender spoke to a throng of media who hinged on his every word.

"We want to talk more about injuries," Crawford said. "Last year was a concussion and I'm still getting over symptoms. Most of them are gone, but I'm not clear yet. So until that happens, I won't be back in."

In a departure from old-school thinking, the Hawks are indeed entering a new era in how they disclose injuries. No longer will we hear the terms "upper body" or "lower body."

In addition to admitting what ails Crawford, the Hawks also announced defenseman Connor Murphy will miss eight weeks with a back injury and Brent Seabrook is out a week with an abdominal injury.

The 33-year-old Crawford spent about 45 minutes on the ice with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite, working on lateral movement and facing some low-impact shots. They hope to ramp up the intensity over the coming days so Crawford can soon join his teammates during practices.

He wouldn't put a timetable on when that might happen.

"Right now I am feeling pretty good," Crawford said. "I've gotten better and better over the last couple months. I was able to skate a few times the last two weeks. I feel good on the ice as a goalie. But right now I'm not ready to go."

Crawford was vague on when the concussion occurred, only saying it happened before his last appearance at Carolina Dec. 23.

"It got to a point where it was time to sit out and things never really got better," said Crawford, who added that vertigo was never a problem -- as was previously reported by one outlet.

Considering what we know about how concussions can cause long-term detrimental effects on athletes, I asked Crawford if he ever considered retiring.

"When it lingers that long …," he said, trailing off.

Then he paused and added: "I don't know. I was still into it. I was really just going day-to-day and seeing how I was feeling when I got up. You know, it didn't really creep into my mind that much."