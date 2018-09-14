Bears' Long misses practice again with ankle injury

hello

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long missed a second straight practice with a sore right ankle, but coach Matt Nagy says there's no issue. Daily Herald File Photo/July 2018

Bears ORG Kyle Long missed a second straight practice Friday with a sore right ankle that is not believed to be a serious injury, although he had reconstructive surgery on the same ankle in December of 2016.

"Kyle did not practice (Thursday)," Bears coach Matt Nagy said before Friday's practice. "(It was) more just soreness, so there's no issue there. We just wanted to give him some rest, which would help him out. So that was pretty much how we do things around here when somebody's in that stage."

Nagy did not speak to the media after Friday's practice, but said earlier that Long would not be impacted for Monday night's game vs. the Seahawks. When he was asked prior to the workout if Long would participate, Nagy said: "He could. We'll see. He's sore, but we'll get him going a little bit."

During the portion of practice open to the media, Long stretched and rode a stationary bike. Nagy did acknowledge that the ankle could be an ongoing issue with Long.

"That's the No. 1 thing that we need to understand is it is going to linger," the Bears' coach said. "So there's that fine line of doing too much and knowing, 'Hey, we need to get those reps in practice. It's just too valuable to not practice.' And he understands that. It comes down to trust, us trusting him and believing in where his pain's at and week-by-week we evaluate it."

Other injury notes:

S DeAndre Houston-Carson (fractured arm, back) remains out of practice. CB Bryce Callahan (knee) was limited for the second straight day.

Several Seahawks starters did not practice, including LBs Bobby Wagner (groin) and K.J. Wright (knee), WR Doug Baldwin (knee), OG D.J. Fluker (knee), CBs Shaquill Griffin (thigh) and Tre Flowers (hamstring) and S Delano Hill (hamstring).

• Bob LeGere is a senior writer at Pro Football Weekly. Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere or @PFWeekly.