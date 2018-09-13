NIU hopes return of top receiver can spark a quiet offense

There is reason to withhold criticism of the Northern Illinois offense, even after scoring just 13 points in the first two games.

The Huskies (0-2) have faced what seem to be two quality FBS defenses, in Iowa and Utah. And last season's top receiver, Spencer Tears, is set to return after serving a two-game suspension for violation of team rules.

NIU coach Rod Carey expects better results Saturday when the Huskies host Central Michigan in their MAC opener (2:30 p.m. ESPN-plus). Northern Illinois has lost four straight to the Chippewas.

"We're not going to sit idly by and excuse it as those are two good teams we've played," Carey said. "We know they're two good teams, but we have higher expectations than 13 points in two games."

Tears, a 6-1 junior from Richards High School, led the Huskies with 43 catches for 528 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. Without him, the offense has struggled to get the ball downfield. Sophomore quarterback Marcus Childers has thrown for 216 yards in 2 games, a paltry 3.7 yards per attempt.

"Having Spencer back, he's an all-conference performer from last year and he's a good wide receiver," Carey said. "What the impact will be, we'll have to wait until Saturday. But I know we're excited and he's excited that he's back."

Carey was asked if he's considered replacing Childers and the answer was a firm no. Fifth-year senior Ryan Graham from Wheaton Warrenville South has started nine games in his career, including last season's opener. The other player listed as the co-backup at QB is sophomore Anthony Thompson from Mount Carmel and he's yet to throw a pass in a college game.

Childers' biggest mistake last Saturday against Utah was a pick-six that essentially ended the game with 2:36 remaining. The Huskies took possession at their own 37-yard line trailing 10-6, but the interception came on the first play on a short pass over the middle.

NIU drove inside the Utah 10-yard line twice and came away with just 3 points on those possessions.

"Everyone's going to look at the critical error at the end, and that's fair," Carey said. "It happened and it solidified the game for Utah and it was an error. He predetermined something and shouldn't have.

"Overall he played better and he delivered the ball when we needed him to deliver it. Now, we need him to play even better. The standard around here for quarterbacks around here is high. He has not met that standard yet. We don't shy away from saying that, he doesn't shy away from saying that. But as far as making a change, absolutely not."

One of the bright spots for Northern Illinois last week was the pass rush. Four different players recorded sacks, led by all-American Sutton Smith who finished with 2 sacks and 4.5 other tackles for loss.

Two weeks in a row, NIU went to halftime either leading or trailing 3-0. The defense has played well except for the final 1 ½ quarters in the opener at Iowa, when the Hawkeyes piled up 4 touchdowns.

Like NIU, Central Michigan is 0-2 with a pair of losses to Power Five teams, in this case Kentucky and Kansas. CMU's recent dominance of the Huskies is hard to explain, since the Chippewas finished with a better record than NIU just once in those four seasons.

Last November, Northern Illinois squandered a 17-0 lead and lost 31-24 in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

"I don't know that there's a common theme in there," Carey said. "I think it's two good teams that know a lot about each other and you're always going to get a good four-quarter battle out of this."