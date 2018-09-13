Girls volleyball: Fremd, Conant post wins in MSL West

Fremd's girls volleyball team became the only undefeated team in the Mid-Suburban West on Thursday night after a 25-17, 24-26, 25-11 triumph over visiting Palatine.

Heidi Sayre (10 kills), Peyton Hooker (8 kills) and Breslin Reid (7 kills) led the attack for the Vikings (11-1, 3-0) while Rian Baker (20 assists) and Lydia Vander Ark (11 assists) handled the setting chores against Palatine (5-4, 1-2).

Baker also served 5 aces followed by Maddie Aichinger (3) and Hooker (2).

Claudia Wala collected 3 blocks and Hooker 2 for Fremd.

Conant d. Schaumburg: Visiting Conant (7-9, 1-2) earned its first win in the MSL West with a 25-19, 25-14 triumph that snapped a five-match winning streak by Schaumburg (5-6, 2-1)

The Cougars were led by Fiona Fennelly (12 assists), Natalie Jurgenson (10 kills), Yuri Hara (8 kills, 12 digs), Emma bowman (8 digs) and Bella Diapoloa (3 blocks).

Wheeling d. Elk Grove: The Wildcats raised their record to 7-8 and 2-1 in the MSL East with a 25-13, 25-18 triumph as Kamila Staniszewski led the attack with 9 kills. Other top attackers for the winners were Grace Zambrano (4 kills), Nicole Nguyen (2) and Nosa Igiehon (2 kills). Zambrano also handed out 14 assists while Ally Ferraro paced the Wildcats' back row with 13 digs.

Elk Grove (0-9, 0-3) was led on attack by Rachel Kandefer (6 kills). Megan Murray (14 digs) and Perez (10) led the back row.

Glenbrook North d. Maine West: Glenbrook North rallied for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the host Warriors (6-5, 1-1) who were led on defense by Krysta Block and Kaylin Johnson (11 digs apiece).