Boys soccer: Late goal by Dearborn lifts Dundee-Crown over Prairie Ridge

Dundee-Crown's boys soccer team pulled out a 2-1 win over Prairie Ridge on Thursday.

After the first half the Chargers (7-1-1, 2-0-0) were tied with Prairie Ridge and it wasn't until the second overtime that the winning goal was scored.

Samuel Lopez scored the first half goal for Dundee-Crown, assisted by Calvin Carlos. The winning goal was scored by Roland Dearborn, assisted by Arnol Batres.

Damian Smiech tallied 5 saves in goal for the Chargers.

Lyons 4, Streamwood 0: The Sabres (6-3) were down 2-0 at halftime, and allowed 2 more goals in the second half in a loss to Lyons. Hector Alfaro had 6 saves for Streamwood.

Crystal Lake South 1, Wheaton North 0: After a scoreless first half, Nick Langdon scored the only goal of the game, leading the Gators (9-1-1) to victory. Oscar Estrada had 4 saves for Crystal Lake South, and tending goal for Wheaton North (6-4-1) was Ray Min with 2 saves.

Huntley 1, West Chicago 0: The Red Raiders (1-8, 0-2) took this one in a 2-1 shootout. Lucas Clemetsen saved 8 shots for Huntley, 3 of those coming in the shootout.

Hampshire 9, Harlem 1: In a nonconference game at Hampshire (6-1-1), the home team won big. Sawyer Shores had 4 goals, Chris Arroyo had 3 goals, and Andrew Pena and Jose Marquez each had a goal. Jack Fairwood had 2 assists.