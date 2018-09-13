Boys soccer: Fremd notches big win over Elk Grove

Jake Schoffstall struck twice, his second a sensational late free kick, to help host Fremd recharge its title hopes after claiming a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Elk Grove Thursday night at Hildebrandt Field.

With their fourth shutout in as many league games, the Vikings (5-2-1, 3-0-1) now are 4 points clear of both Barrington and Schaumburg (10-6) in the race in the Mid-Suburban West.

"It was a good win to be sure, but there are still a lot of things we need to clean up and sort out," said Fremd head coach Steve Keller, whose club will welcome nationally-ranked, and reigning Class 3A state champion Naperville North Saturday at noon.

"We didn't play well the other night in a 1-0 win over Hoffman Estates and tonight we came out strong, but our play fell off after we were unable to finish any of the chances we created," admitted Jake Scesniak.

"That's something we have to get better at, especially when the playoffs begin."

Scesniak, Dorian Lesiuk, Russell Beaupre, Josh Bennett and Anthony Tambellini were all part of a group of Vikings that created a series of chances during the opening quarter hour, and it appeared it was only a matter of time before the visiting Grens (4-4-1, 1-4-0) would crack under the pressure.

"Fremd is so good at beating you physically all over the field and in that first half they kept us pinned in our own half most of the time because of their ability to win most of the 50-50 balls in a game that all night long was hard fought on both ends," said Grens head coach Alex Stavropoulos.

The Grens' terrific central defender duo of Paul Jonas and Alex Pillath were at their best in keeping the home side far away from Sean Martinez but if not for a trio of sharp tackles by the senior Pillath the Vikings may have found themselves in on the junior keeper.

The Vikings would finally break through in the 27th minute when Schoffstall met a John Kading corner at the spot, which Martinez would initially save but was unable to stop from going into the back of the net.

The Elk Grove attack would come alive after the intermission, with Nazar Peron and Brandon Lazcano-Llanos each forcing Fremd keeper Artur Cholewa into action.

Scesniak came this close to doubling the Vikings advantage when his left-footed blast rattled the bar on the hour.

The Grens' bench wasn't thrilled with a call that saw Schoffstall over a free kick at the top of the box but the classy Stavropoulos could only marvel at the unstoppable effort from the Vikings' junior that went into the upper right corner.

"The other night we were up 1-0 against Hersey, until a PK that equalized, and goal in the 79th minute did us in, then we play another terrific MSL team and get beat by two great goals to decide a tight match," said the Grens head coach.

"We'll be better later for both of these games."