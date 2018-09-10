Lopez gives Chicago White Sox's rotation a needed lift

Chicago White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Chicago.

Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Chicago White Sox's starting rotation was on an impressive roll and already looking like a formidable unit for 2019.

Carlos Rodon was pitching like an ace, Michael Kopech was as good as advertised after coming up from Class AAA Charlotte, and Lucas Giolito was on track after a rocky first five months.

Much has changed.

Rodon has allowed 8 runs in 11 innings over his last 2 starts, Giolito didn't make it out of the second inning in his last outing, and -- saving the worst news for last -- Kopech is facing Tommy John surgery and not expected to be seen again until the 2020 season.

The Sox were in dire need of some good news with the starting rotation, and Reynaldo Lopez delivered Sunday.

"What a great game he threw for us today," manager Rick Renteria said after the White Sox lost to the Angels 1-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field. "He just looked really composed today. Very calm, very relaxed."

Lopez never unraveled when he was struggling in May (1-2, 5.61 ERA) and July (1-4, 7.39).

He is in his first full major-league season, and the 24-year-old righty admitted a lack of focus proved costly at times.

Lopez is learning as he goes, and Sunday's outing was another step in the right direction. He pitched 6 scoreless innings against Los Angeles and tied his season high with 10 strikeouts.

"I am feeling good," Lopez said through Sox translator Billy Russo. "I feel strong. My mindset in every outing is to go at least 6. If I can go more, that's even better. Go at least 6 innings and try to finish strong."

Now 1-0 with a 1.43 ERA over his last 4 starts, Lopez has been having great success with a changeup Renteria described as "one of the best I've seen."

The off-speed pitch was on display against the Angels, but Lopez's fastball was overpowering.

"He had a really good fastball today," catcher Welington Castillo said. "Really good life on the fastball. Our game plan was to attack those hitters with fastballs, throw a couple good changes. That was the game plan, and he executed well."

While the Kopech news is difficult for the White Sox to digest, Rodon and Giolito are not at all concerned with their recent slides.

Adding Lopez back into the mix is an added bonus.

"You feel confident," Renteria said. "You leave the season knowing that you've done what you can to put yourself in a better position to give your club an opportunity to win ballgames. He's continued to work and continues to improve. Good for him and good for us."