Boys soccer: Libertyville blanks Benet

Tanner Kelly and Jack VanDixhorn scored first-half goals for Libertyville's boys soccer team, as the Wildcats captured a 2-0 win over Benet Academy in nonconference action Saturday.

Libertyville keeper Zack El Ghatit made 10 saves in earning the shutout.

Lakes 2, Harvard 1: Down 1-0 at halftime, Lakes came back in the second half with 2 big goals.

Dom Kaspar scored an unassisted goal 15 minutes into the second half. He then scored the winning goal with about 15 minutes left in the game off an assist by Max Keenan.

Harvard scored on a penalty kick 20 minutes into the first half.

Goalie Patrick McMahon had 8 saves for the Eagles, who move to 4-3-1 on the season.

Prairie Ridge 5, Grayslake Central 2: Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Rams surrendered 3 goals in the second half of the nonconference match.

Thomas Ramsey and Jack Gulis scored for Grayslake Central, and Kevin O'Brien had an assist.