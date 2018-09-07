White Sox: Kopech likely to miss 2019 season with UCL injury

Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Michael Kopech, the Chicago White Sox's prized pitching prospect, will likely need Tommy John surgery and miss the 2019 season, according to a tweet from the team's official Twitter account.

The White Sox Twitter account on Friday reported that Kopech suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament as revealed by tests. He will get a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis, according to the team.

Kopech is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2020.

