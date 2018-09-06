Girls volleyball: Elgin squeaks by Streamwood in 3 sets
Elgin's girls volleyball team defeated Streamwood 25-20, 19-25, 25-22 in Upstate Eight action Thursday.
Lauren Dimayuga led the defense for Elgin (4-3) with 12 digs. Kennedy Venable added 5 kills and 2 aces and Inga Suceska finished with 8 assists, 4 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces.
Streamwood (1-11) was led by Alex Silva with 15 digs and Mary Rackow with 8 assists. Lillian Dewsnap and Leslie Garcia finished with 5 kills each for the Sabres.
Crystal Lake South d. Dundee-Crown 25-7, 25-17: Olivia Miller led the attack for Dundee-Crown (0-6, 0-5) with 5 kills. Jenna Brown had 7 assists and 7 digs, Payton Schmidt added 5 digs and 3 assists, while Natalie Smiech finished with 7 digs.
Prairie Ridge d. Jacobs 25-15, 25-14: Maggie Wallenberger had 7 kills for Jacobs (2-8, 1-4). Jordyn Kelly finished with 15 digs. Rachel Kaczorow had 17 assists for the Golden Eagles.
Glenbard North d. South Elgin 25-19, 25-21: Hayley Fisher and McKayla Geraghty led the attack for South Elgin (6-4) with 7 kills and 6 kills, respectively. Kendal Richardson had 8 assists for the Storm and Emily Wellman finished with 17 assists.
Naperville North d. Batavia 25-13, 25-15: The Bulldogs fell to Naperville North (6-1) despite a strong effort on both offense and defense. Maddy Boyer finished with 12 digs, 5 kills and 2 aces for Batavia (4-10), while Alexis Whelpley had 5 kills and Becca Robinson had 14 assists and 5 digs. Naperville North was led by Sarah Kushner with 6 kills and 5 digs.
ACC d. Wheaton Academy 26-24, 25-17: Georgia Johnston led the offense for Wheaton Academy (0-3) with 5 kills. Schuyler Williams had 24 assists, 3 aces and 2 kills.
- This article filed under:
- Sports
- Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Aurora Christian High School
- Bartlett High School
- Batavia High School
- Burlington-Central High School
- Cary-Grove High School
- Crystal Lake South High School
- Dundee-Crown High School
- Elgin High School
- Geneva High School
- Hampshire High School
- Harry D. Jacobs High School
- Huntley High School
- Kaneland High School
- Larkin High School
- Marmion Academy
- South Elgin High School
- St. Charles East High School
- St. Charles North High School
- St. Edward High School
- Streamwood High School
- West Aurora High School
- Westminster Christian School
- Volleyball
- Prep Girls