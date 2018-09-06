Boys soccer: Serrano's 3 goals lead Marmion to victory

James Serrano finished with a hat trick for Marmion (5-3) and Andre Cerda added 2 assists Thursday in a 5-2 win over Providence Catholic.

Cary-Grove 1, Huntley 0: Lukas Clemetsen tallied 3 saves for the Red Raiders (0-6, 0-2) in a tough loss to Cary-Grove. Kolin Fadden scored the lone goal of the game for the Trojans (2-1-2, 1-0) assisted by Drew Szydlo while Nick Rieneking and Jason Pusip combined for 4 saves.

St. Charles East 3, Plainfield North 0: Sebastian Carraza had a goal and an assist to lead St. Charles East (4-3, 0-1) and Zachary Doerr had 4 saves.

Crystal Lake South 8, Rockford Auburn 0: Alex Canfield scored 4 of the 8 goals for the Gators (6-0-1) and Oscar Estrada saved one shot on goal. Brock Bidwell had 8 saves for Auburn (4-5-1).