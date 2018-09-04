Girls volleyball: Mundelein dumps Lake Forest

hello

Alexis Naddy pounded 7 kills, and Mundelein's girls volleyball team defeated host Lake Forest 25-20, 25-21 in a North Suburban Conference opener Tuesday night.

Taylor Heath added 5 kills and 2 aces for the Mustangs (7-6), who also got 4 kills and 14 digs from Isabella Cartland. Brianna Martin and Faith Krabbe (10 assists) each contributed 3 kills and 3 blocks.

Grayslake Central d. Waukegan: The Rams picked up the nonconference win, 25-18, 25-20 to improve to 9-6.

Cassidy Beshel had 8 kills, 8 digs and 1 ace, while Amber Moser added 6 kills and 6 digs. Elisa Koshy chalked up 20 assists, 11 digs and 3 kills. The Rams also received 11 digs from Abby Marassa and 8 digs from Taylor Ford.

Marist d. Carmel: The Corsairs lost 25-15, 25-13 in their East Suburban Catholic Conference opener to fall to 5-6.

"The scores speak for themselves," Carmel coach Dave Pazely said. "Marist is a great team. They will be a handful for anyone this year."