Girls volleyball / Top 20

hello

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. St. Charles North (7-1) First win over Benet in program history

2. Montini (11-0) Beat Benet, Glenbard West

3. Fremd (7-0) Impressive Scholten Classic champs

4. Benet (6-2) Redwings face Downers North on Friday

5. Warren (13-2) Blue Devils go 4-1 at New Trier

6. Huntley (5-0) Fast start for Red Raiders

7. St. Charles East (6-1) Knocked off by Fremd at Scholten Classic

8. St. Francis (4-2) Lost to Marist, Fremd

9. Hersey (5-3) S/OH A. Olhava very versatile

10. Naperville North (6-1) Third at Wheaton North tournament

11. Stevenson (6-3) Patriots visit Libertyville Wednesday

12. Glenbard West (3-2) Hoping to get Patterson back soon

13. Kaneland (9-3) Won Champaign Centennial tourney

14. Waubonsie Valley (7-2) Only playing Hinsdale Central this week

15. South Elgin (6-3) Senior-dominated Storm

16. West Aurora (9-3) Won own Blackhawk Invitational

17. Barrington (3-3) Ruffolo, Tilly all-tourney

18. Prospect (3-0) Cogan, Cacini solid on attack

19. Carmel (5-5) 2nd at Ram Slam

20. Neuqua Valley (4-2) Outperformed seed at Plainfield N. tourney