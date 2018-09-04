Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
1. St. Charles North (7-1) First win over Benet in program history
2. Montini (11-0) Beat Benet, Glenbard West
3. Fremd (7-0) Impressive Scholten Classic champs
4. Benet (6-2) Redwings face Downers North on Friday
5. Warren (13-2) Blue Devils go 4-1 at New Trier
6. Huntley (5-0) Fast start for Red Raiders
7. St. Charles East (6-1) Knocked off by Fremd at Scholten Classic
8. St. Francis (4-2) Lost to Marist, Fremd
9. Hersey (5-3) S/OH A. Olhava very versatile
10. Naperville North (6-1) Third at Wheaton North tournament
11. Stevenson (6-3) Patriots visit Libertyville Wednesday
12. Glenbard West (3-2) Hoping to get Patterson back soon
13. Kaneland (9-3) Won Champaign Centennial tourney
14. Waubonsie Valley (7-2) Only playing Hinsdale Central this week
15. South Elgin (6-3) Senior-dominated Storm
16. West Aurora (9-3) Won own Blackhawk Invitational
17. Barrington (3-3) Ruffolo, Tilly all-tourney
18. Prospect (3-0) Cogan, Cacini solid on attack
19. Carmel (5-5) 2nd at Ram Slam
20. Neuqua Valley (4-2) Outperformed seed at Plainfield N. tourney