Blackhawks open camp Sept. 14

hello

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they will open training camp with a 10 a.m. practice at MB Ice Arena Sept. 14.

They host their Training Camp Festival at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the United Center. Tickets can be purchased to that event for $5 by visiting chicagoblackhawks.com or calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

All practices outside the United Center are open to the public.

The Hawks' first three preseason games are on the road: Sept. 18 at Columbus; Sept. 20 at Detroit; and Sept. 21 at Ottawa. Their next three games are at the United Center -- Sept. 25 vs. Detroit; Sept. 27 vs. Ottawa; and Sept. 29 vs. Columbus.

The Hawks begin the regular season Oct. 4 at Ottawa.