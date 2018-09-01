Chicago White Sox busy adding potential fits for future bullpen

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito was brilliant in Thursday night's start against the Boston Red Sox, baseball's most dangerous offensive team.

Giolito had a no-hitter going until Ian Kinsler singled with one out in the fifth inning. He exited with one out in the seventh holding a 4-0 lead, but Boston teed off on reliever Jeanmar Gomez and also pounded Thyago Vieira while storming back for a 9-4 win.

Gomez was booed by the home crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field, as was Vieira.

The negative exertion was unnecessary.

Neither reliever figures to be a part of the White Sox's future bullpen, which has been decimated by trades in each of the past two seasons.

When the Sox are ready to contend, general manager Rick Hahn is going to have the money to add proven relief help.

That doesn't mean potential in-house candidates are going to be ignored.

After dealing veteran lefty Xavier Cedeno to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, the White Sox brought up Ian Hamilton from Class AAA Charlotte.

Hamilton was stellar in the minor leagues this season, going a combined 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 22 saves with Charlotte and AA Birmingham.

The 23-year-old righty didn't have to wait long to make his major-league debut, pitching a scoreless inning against the Red Sox on Friday night and retiring the side on just 6 pitches.

"It still hasn't set in yet," Hamilton said. "I'm just kind of riding it right now."

Rosters were eligible to expand Saturday, and the White Sox added two more relief pitchers from Charlotte: Caleb Frare and Aaron Bummer.

Frare is an interesting prospect. Acquired from the New York Yankees for international bonus pool money in a July 29 trade, the 25-year-old lefty was 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings with Charlotte.

"I'm just trying to throw the ball as hard as I can," Frare said. "I'm serious. Last year I tried to hit spots, tried to command it, and I walked almost everybody."

On Aug. 22, the Sox also added reliever Ryan Burr from Charlotte as they look for potential fits in the bullpen.

"These guys have a lot of good stuff," Frare said. "Burr's fantastic, Hamilton's disgusting, and Bummer's well deserved to be up here. It's just like a little bonding moment that us four will be able to share."