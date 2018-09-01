Boys soccer: Ybarra helps Maine West to Novy title

Jason Ybarra had the final say on Saturday.

The all-area, all-sectional Maine West senior bagged 3 goals to help the Warriors top Addison Trail 5-2 for the championship of the Joe Novy Invite at Blazer Stadium in Addison.

The host Blazers (3-2-0) saw their three-game win streak dashed when Ybarra and his teammates responded quickly after a Anthony Hernandez opener in the fourth minute. Maine West held a 2-1 lead into the intermisson.

"We didn't have a real good start today, but our defense and Kevin Dabrowski (the Warriors' keeper) helped control things along the back, and with some pressure and possession we took back control of the game," said Ybarra, a tri-captain for coach Alan Matan. "We feel like with the players we have, there's always the potential to come out and score 3 or 4 goals. But it's all about defending in our own end, and today we did that very well -- both along the back and in the midfield, where Addison Trail is so very good."

With the return of Julio Acosta, among others, from club soccer, the Blazers' midfield play has technical quality all from touchline to touchline.

"That first 15 minutes or so, our guys in the middle dominated the game, helping us create chances which, unfortunately, we were unable to finish," said Addison Trail coach Ryan Dini.

Dabrowski made a terrific initial stop on Lukas Rodriguez, but in doing so, the freshman allowed the ball to spill free to Hernandez, whose one-timer at the back post gave the home side the lead.

When Angel Contreras put Cristian Correa through, the junior forward forced a foul from the Blazers inside the box, sending Ybarra to the spot. He drove his spot kick in to tie it.

Later, Ybarra curled a free kick around the wall and into the upper left corner for a highlight-reel goal.

The senior buried his second PK of the day in the 65th minute, which was followed by the third spot kick of the day by the Blazers Melvin Mora.

The Warriors (4-1-0) generated another chance when a sensational half-volley by Correa was saved by Sam Sandoval, but the Blazers could do nothing as the ball fell freely to Justin Scholler. The senior steered in the Warriors' fourth goal in the 73rd minute, with Correa finishing the scoring three minutes from time.

"We have a lot of new faces this year, and we're missing a couple of players to injuries, but we're coming around as a team, and to win this tournament one year after losing in the final feels great," said Ybarra, who now has 9 goals in 5 games.

"We have only five back from last year, two with real experience (Ybarra, Emerson Herrera)," Matan said. "So we're counting on others to step up, and with many of those guys up with us after a successful JV season in 2017, it's so far, so good for us."

The Blazers are on the road next Tuesday at Bolingbrook in advance of a PepsiCo Showdown opener on Saturay, Sept. 8.