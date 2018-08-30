Slow start sinks Jacobs

The script looked to be going to plan for Jacobs and its new head coach, Colin Brice.

With the final game in group play at the Barrington Classic, the Golden Eagles held its own destiny in its hand as it was locked in a four-way tie with Mt. Carmel, Barrington and Lake Zurich -- and a chance to be in the championship contest.

However, Mt. Carmel must have had a quick glance at that same script, and when the Caravan struck for three first-half goals, it was clear they would advance to play Streamwood Saturday evening at Barrington Community Stadium.

The Caravan (3-1-1) launched a furious onslaught after the opening whistle.

"Mt. Carmel has some very talented players, and a very good keeper, but we didn't play very well in that first half, especially after that missed PK which we never really recovered from," said Brice, who came over from Prairie Ridge to run the Jacobs program.

"Our work rate from the start wasn't were it needs to be, and we had so much trouble putting anything together in that first half -- but the one positive thing was we came back to play a much better second half, and that's what we'll take with us going forward."

Brice and his men will find out this afternoon who their next and final opponent will be when tournament officials piece together the best possible matchups to be played prior to the final.

"I really don't feel we were mentally ready for today. (I) could sense it on the bus ride over, and during warmups, and it showed with our play in the first half," said senior, and one of the Jacobs captains, Austin Snobel.

"We have to come out ready to play just as we did after the break, and hopefully, all of us learned that from today."

Mt. Carmel, which has enjoyed a soccer rebirth of sorts under head coach, Antonio Godinez, won a regional title a year ago.

The Caravan dominated the early exchanges, and when Felix Mendoza steered in his left-footer in the 15th minute, this far southside club was up and running.

Damian Rincon doubled the advantage five minutes later when he converted a Damian Barbosa helper before a terrific one-two combination from Antonio Valencia and Rincon ended with a sublime finish by the freshmen Valencia.

Valencia's older brother, Sergio, a first rate keeper with wonderful athletic ability and an awareness in and around his box, saved the day for the Caravan when he stopped Liam Armstrong PK in the 6th minute.

The Golden Eagles (1-2-2) were a much different and better side after the intermission as they played with more urgency and energy all over the pitch.

The Jacobs midfield unit of Abraham H. Gomez, Sam Rainier and Armstrong would shine, as would the attacking duo of John O'Connor and Snobel, who all did their best to pull a goal or two back to make a game of it.

Perhaps the best chance to do so came from a freekick, initiated by Snobel, which fell to Sam Colucci near the six-yard box -- thanks to a well executed 'dummy' on the Snobel ball which allowed Colucci to unload a long range strike in which Sergio Valencia turned away.

"The reason we come to this tournament is to play quality opponents over the course of a week (that) will help us sort out a very young roster, and to get us ready for conference play when it gets going," said Brice.