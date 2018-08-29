Suspended animation: Zobrist's RBI single wins it for Cubs

hello

The Cubs' Ben Zobrist hit the game-winning RBI single against the New York Mets during the 11th inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs' 2-1 victory came after the game had been suspended due to severe weather Tuesday night. Associated Press

Ben Zobrist hit a single up the middle with the bases loaded to score Javier Baez with the winning run in the 11th inning Wednesday to give the Cubs a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets to complete Tuesday night's game, which was suspended in the 10th because of rain.

Baez led off the 11th with a walk. Victor Caratini laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Mets pitcher Paul Sewald threw the ball down the right-field line for a throwing error that put runners on second and third. The Mets walked Kyle Schwarber intentionally. After Albert Almora Jr. struck out, the Mets turned to reliever Daniel Zamora, who gave up Zobrist's hit.

The victory was the Cubs' seventh in a row, and it improved their record to 78-53.

The Cubs and Mets will play the regularly scheduled series finale Wednesday afternoon.

The game began Tuesday night and featured a pitching duel between the Cubs' Cole Hamels and the Mets' Jacob deGrom.

Hamels lowered his Cubs ERA from 0.79 to 0.69 over six starts as he worked five scoreless innings. Cy Young Award candidate deGrom worked eight innings, giving up eight hits while walking one and striking out 10.

The Mets scored a run in the sixth against the Cubs' bullpen, and deGrom finally gave up a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by David Bote.