Girls volleyball: Rettig delivers as Lakes rolls

hello

Kelli Rettig delivered 7 kills and 6 aces, and Lakes' girls volleyball team defeated visiting Deerfield 25-9, 25-16 in nonconference action Wednesday night.

Lakes (5-3) received 2 kills apiece from Sara Smith, Paule Ceneac and Ashley Smith. Abby Vanderwall notched 6 digs, and Faith Conway and Natalie Kaylor each had 7 assists.

Warren d. Wauconda: Ella White and Dana Lundtveit each had 6 kills, and the host Blue Devils won 25-13, 25-15 in a nonconference match.

Warren (9-1) also got 4 aces from Ellie Columbus, 4 kills from Alayna Malec, 3 kills from Ora Cohen and 3 blocks from Emma Fitzgibbons. Abby Berkowicz and Kayla Klemz (2 aces) dished out 14 and 9 assists, respectively, and Amanda Howe had 11 digs.

Wauconda (2-6) received 4 kills from Erika Kraml and 12 digs from Racquel Acosta. Emily Johnson had 3 kills for the Bulldogs, and Savannah Johnson contributed 8 assists, 7 digs and 2 kills.

Hersey d. Stevenson: Sophie Sorenson put down 9 kills, and Lily Cozzi added 5 kills and 10 digs for the visiting Patriots, who lost the nonconference match 25-22, 25-23.

Grace Tully distributed 18 assists for Stevenson (6-3), Annie Armgardt and Callie Grass (2 aces) each had 3 kills, and Abby Keevins recorded 11 digs.

Vernon Hills d. Leyden: Zoe Eitel had 6 kills, Ally Chase added five, and the Cougars won 25-15, 25-19 in nonconference action.

Abby Wisniewski served 3 aces for Vernon Hills (3-5).

Cary-Grove d. Grayslake Central: Cassidy Beshel's 12 kills and 2 blocks were enough for the host Rams, as the Trojans won the nonconference match 25-21, 25-22.

Grayslake Central (5-4) also received 5 kills apiece from Amber Moser (2 aces) and Kate Bullman (2 blocks). Elisa Koshy dished out 24 assists for the Rams, and Abby Marassa had 11 digs.

"Very proud of our effort tonight against a very tough and scrappy Cary-Grove team," Grayslake Central coach Jason Janczak said. "Our girls played hard for every point and made some great plays."

Fremd d. Libertyville: Peyton Hooker had 9 kills for the visiting Vikings in their 27-25, 25-16 win over the Wildcats.

Libertyville fell to 4-5.