Girls volleyball: Fremd nets win at Libertyville

Fremd's girls volleyball team made the trip north to Libertyville on Wednesday night.

The defending Mid-Suburban West co-champs also saw their record go north with their second win of the season against no losses.

Coach Curt Pinley's Vikings, who graduated three all-area players (Jess Mazur, Sarah Straup and Jess Rizzo) along with defensive specialist Samantha Smith, captured a 27-25, 25-16 over the host Wildcats (4-5).

Senior Peyton Hooker (9 kills), junior Breslen Reid (6) and senior Heidi Sayre (3) led the Vikes' attack. Reid and Claudia Wala each served 2 aces.

Maddie Achinger collected 9 digs while Rian Baker (10 assists) and Lydia Vander Ark (9 assists) handled the setting duties.

Baker and Jules Tangney each had 2 blocks for kills and Wala had one.

Hersey d. Stevenson: Host Hersey bounced back from Monday's loss to Libertyville with a strong team effort for 25-22 25-23 at the Carter Gymnasium over the Patriots.

"It was great to get our offense operating on all cylinders," said Hersey coach Nancy Lill. "Our middles were effective. Nora (Zielke) had a great bounce back match and Kati Kaburov was dominant. Our passing and defense were much improved: "

The Huskies (2-1) were led on attack by Kaburov (9 kills), Zielke (6), Janine Boyan (6 kills), Alessia Olhava (3 kills), Juliette Vandenherik (2 kills) and Kate Lubbe (1 kill).

Kaiya Eshoo handed out 11 assists while Olhava had 10.

Maddie Mullin and Kaburov each had 9 assists to lead the back row. Van Den Herik produced a team-high 4 blocks.

Prospect d. St. Viator: Visiting Prospect ran its record to 3-0 with a 25-16, 25-22, win in the nonconference match in the Cahill Gymnasium.

Elizabeth Abraham led Prospect with 8 kills followed by Grace Cacini (6), Sloane Petlak (3) and Emma Cogan (2). They took their cues from Sarah Skaggs, who finished with 17 assists. Mia Farraday served 2 aces while Skaggs had 1.

Farraday led in the back row with 8 digs. Cacini and Cogan had 7 apiece followed by Gianna Russo and Skaggs with two each.

Kate Nottoli (10 kills), Carrie Leazer (6 kills) and Lauren Allaire (3 kills) led the hosts (1-6) who received 21 assists from setter Erin Aldana. Leazer (12 digs) and Taylor Pfaller (11) led the back row.

Rolling Meadows d. Taft: Meadows rookie coach Katie Stensland landed her first career win as the Mustangs (1-2) prevailed in the nonconference match 25-17, 25-14.

Ashlynn Ryan led the Mustangs' attack with 9 kills and 1 block. Eleanor Errico added 5 kills with 3 blocks and an ace.

Natalie Klancnik was 27-of-27 setting the offense with 13 assists while Sophia Salemi led the back row with 8 digs.

Vernon Hills d. Leyden: Vernon Hills (3-5) posted a 25-15. 25-19 win over host Leyden (1-3) in the nonconference match. Zoe Eitel led the Cougars with 6 kills.

Senior outside hitter Destiny Corral (7 kills), junior right side Summer Mohammad (4 kills, 2 aces) and junior setter Jocelyn Escamilla (16 assists) helped lead the Eagles.