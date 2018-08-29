Cubs settle for a split on the day

The Cubs' Ben Zobrist hit the game-winning RBI single against the New York Mets during the 11th inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs' 2-1 victory came after the game had been suspended due to severe weather Tuesday night. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) chases a ball hit by New York Mets' Wilmer Flores, which disturbed some birds, during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Ben Zobrist hit a single up the middle with the bases loaded to score Javier Baez with the winning run in the 11th inning Wednesday to give the Cubs a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets to complete Tuesday night's game, which was suspended in the 10th because of rain.

Wednesday's regularly scheduled game went to the Mets 10-3. Todd Frazier hit a grand slam off Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills in the first inning of the second game. The Cubs had their winning streak snapped at seven games and left them with record of 78-54.

In the first game, Baez led off the 11th with a walk. Victor Caratini laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Mets pitcher Paul Sewald threw the ball down the right-field line for a throwing error that put runners on second and third. The Mets walked Kyle Schwarber intentionally. After Albert Almora Jr. struck out, the Mets turned to reliever Daniel Zamora, who gave up Zobrist's hit.

The game began Tuesday night and featured a pitching duel between the Cubs' Cole Hamels and the Mets' Jacob deGrom.

Hamels lowered his Cubs ERA from 0.79 to 0.69 over 6 starts as he worked five scoreless innings. Cy Young Award candidate deGrom worked 8 innings, giving up 8 hits while walking one and striking out 10.

The Mets scored a run in the sixth against the Cubs' bullpen, and deGrom finally gave up a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by David Bote.