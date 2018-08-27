Girls volleyball: Lake County roundup

Girls volleyball

Warren d. Grant: Warren moved to 7-1 on the season with a 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Grant.

Ella White topped Warren with 7 kills while Dana Lundtveit added 5 kills.

Setter Abby Berkowicz had 10 assists while Alayna Malec finished with a team-high 7 digs and 3 assists.

For Grant, Anelise Johnson and Megan Mitchell each had 5 kills while Courtney Levy finished with a team-high 12 digs.

Setter Grace Olszowka had 11 assists.

Grayslake Central d. Deerfield: Grayslake Central out-lasted Deerfield in three sets: 25-13, 19-25, 25-8.

The Rams, now 5-3, got 11 kills and 2 aces from Amber Moser and 7 kills from Cassidy Beshel.

Setter Elisa Koshy had 29 assists, 4 aces and 3 blocks while Abby Marassa had 12 digs.

"We learned a lot about us as a team tonight against a scrappy Deerfield team," Grayslake Central coach Jason Janczak said. "It was a good win for us as we continue to grow together as a team."

Wauconda d. Rolling Meadows: Wauconda swept Rolling Meadows to get its second win of the season, 25-8, 25-22.

Nicole Callahan led the Bulldogs (2-5) with 5 kills.

Boys soccer

Lakes 0, Zion-Benton 0: Lakes goalie Patrick McMahon had 10 saves total and recorded his second shutout in four games.

Lakes is now 1-2-1 on the season.