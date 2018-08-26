Scouting report: White Sox at New York Yankees

hello

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Monday and Wednesday; WGN Tuesday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Sox's Carlos Rodon (5-3) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (9-4) Monday; James Shields (5-15) vs. Lance Lynn (8-9) Tuesday; Reynaldo Lopez (4-9) vs. CC Sabathia (7-4) Wednesday. All games at 6:05 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox have won three straight and nine of their last 12. The Sox hosted the Yankees in early August and were swept in a three-game series. Rodon is 4-0 and has held opposing hitters to a .148 average over his last 7 starts. The left-hander's 1.60 ERA over that stretch is the fifth lowest in the majors. Shortstop Tim Anderson has 17 home runs and 24 stolen base. He's trying to become the third player in Sox history (Alex Rios, Tommie Agee) to hit 20 or more homers and steal 30 or more bases in a season. Heading into Sunday night's game against the Orioles, the Yankees led the majors with 210 homers and were second with 674 runs scored.

Next:

Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday-Sunday

-- Scot Gregor