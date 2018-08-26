Scouting report: Cubs vs. New York Mets at Wrigley Field

hello

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Monday and Wednesday; WGN Tuesday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Jon Lester (14-5) vs. Noah Syndergaard (9-3) Monday at 7:05 p.m.; Cole Hamels (4-0 with Cubs) vs. Jacob deGrom (8-8) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.; Alec Mills (0-0) vs. Jason Vargas (4-8) Wednesday at 1:20 p.m.

At a glance:

The Cubs swept four from the Mets in New York in late May and early June. The Mets are solidly in fourth place in the NL East, and their disabled list is a crowded place, and it includes Brandon Nimmo and Yoenis Cespedes. The offensive leader for the Mets is Asdrubal Cabrera, who has a line of .277/.329/.488 with 18 homers and 58 RBI. The Mets rank in the bottom half of the NL in most offensive and pitching categories. The Cubs are continuing a stretch of 23 games in 23 days. Lester is 6-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 8 career regular-season starts against the Mets.

Next:

Atlanta Braves at Sun Trust Park Thursday

-- Bruce Miles