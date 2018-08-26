Hendricks, homers help Cubs to series sweep of Reds
Kyle Hendricks pitched 7 innings for a second straight start Sunday as the Cubs cruised past the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 for a sweep of the four-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs have won five straight overall and have a record of 76-53.
Hendricks gave up 2 hits while walking one and striking out five as he improved to 10-10 and lowered his ERA from 4.04 to 3.86.
The Cubs got home runs from David Bote and Kyle Schwarber. They jumped on Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey (1-12) with 3 runs in the first inning. Bote hit a 2-run homer, his sixth home run of the season, in the third.
Schwarber hit his 24th of the season, a 444-foot drive to right-center, with a man on in the Cubs' 3-run seventh. The exit velocity on the homer was measured at 110.7 mph.