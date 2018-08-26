Hendricks, homers help Cubs to series sweep of Reds

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward hits a 1-run triple during the first inning. Associated press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning Sunday in Chicago. Associated press

Kyle Hendricks pitched 7 innings for a second straight start Sunday as the Cubs cruised past the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 for a sweep of the four-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have won five straight overall and have a record of 76-53.

Hendricks gave up 2 hits while walking one and striking out five as he improved to 10-10 and lowered his ERA from 4.04 to 3.86.

The Cubs got home runs from David Bote and Kyle Schwarber. They jumped on Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey (1-12) with 3 runs in the first inning. Bote hit a 2-run homer, his sixth home run of the season, in the third.

Schwarber hit his 24th of the season, a 444-foot drive to right-center, with a man on in the Cubs' 3-run seventh. The exit velocity on the homer was measured at 110.7 mph.