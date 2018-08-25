Another slugfest: Cubs power their way past Reds 10-6

Chicago Cubs' Daniel Murphy, right, celebrates his 2-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with Chicago Cubs' Brian Butterfield during the second inning. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Daniel Murphy hits a 2-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning Saturday in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning in Chicago. Associated Press

The Cubs got home runs from Daniel Murphy, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez Saturday and went on to outslug the Cincinnati Reds 10-6 at Wrigley Field.

The victory improved the Cubs to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 75-53.

Murphy hit a 2-run homer off Luis Castillo in the Cubs' 3-run second inning. It was Murphy's second homer in two days.

The Reds scored twice against Jose Quintana in the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Willson Contreras led off with a double, and Schwarber followed with his 23rd homer of the season, a drive the right-field bleachers.

Baez led off the bottom of the fifth with a line-drive opposite-field homer to right. It was his 28th of the year.

Quintana (11-9) worked 5-plus innings, giving up 6 hits and 2 runs.

Reliever Brandon Kintzler gave up 4 runs on a pair of Reds homers in the eighth.