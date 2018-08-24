Boys soccer: Lucas lifts Lakes; VH rallies past Grayslake Central

At Lake Forest, Brady Lucas scored all 3 goals in a 3-0 Lakes victory as the Eagles won the North Shore Shootout contest in boys soccer on Thursday.

Dom Kaspar and Max Keenan had assists, and Patrick McMahon earned his first shutout of the season.

Lakes evened its record at 1-1.

"Very evenly contested game," Eagles coach Kevin Kullby said.

Vernon Hills 4, Grayslake Central 2: The host Cougars opened their season with the win, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in the second half, as Dmitri Lebedev and Stephen Auw both scored 2 goals.

Lebedev and Jessy Sanchez each picked up an assist.

"It was a good win against a very quick attacking team in Central," Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou said. "We love opening up the first week with them each year as they are typically very good games. It was nice to get this one in for the boys, and we were proud of the way they responded going down 2-1 in the second half. We will continue to work and improve, but we are proud of the boys."

Jack Kulis had a goal and an assist for Grayslake Central, and Henry Morrison scored as well for the Rams.

"The score line might not reflect it, but I thought we played very well today," Grayslake Central coach Tom Hamilton said. "We made good decisions with the ball, switching the point of attack quickly with simple passes and constant movement. Our mids in particular did a great job of killing counterattacks and providing a fulcrum for our attack. Credit Vernon Hills for punishing some defensive lapses and taking their chances. Our team has a lot of new faces and players playing in new roles, so the organization without the ball is still a work in progress, but we've made great strides in the three days since our last game, and with the work rate the boys have put in the results will follow soon enough."

Mundelein 2, Wauconda 0: Darren Gray scored twice in the second half, as the Mustangs won the nonconference match.

Alex Fedorets and Eddy Avila had assists, and Chris Villasenor (1 save) notched the shutout in goal.

Wauconda goalie Preston Chartier had 5 saves for the Bulldogs in their season opener.

Grayslake North 4, Prairie Ridge 0: At Grayslake North, Angel Uriostegui had a goal and an assist for the host Knights.

Matt Heery, Jack Moran and Sam Inmon also scored, and Logan Holevas had a pair of assists. Will Meyer assisted on a goal as well, and keeper Tyler Clausen picked up the shutout with 5 saves.

"Tonight we showed a lot of promise for what we can do when we are all on the same page," Grayslake North coach Adam DeCaluwe said. "We learned a couple valuable lessons in our first game, and it was great to see the boys adjust and improve in the areas we knew we could do better."

Zion-Benton 2, Deerfield 0: Miguel Solis and Xavier Brown scored for the Zee-Bees, and Roberto Colin earned the shutout in net.

Dundee-Crown 1, Round Lake 0: At Lake Forest, Roland Dearborn scored the only goal in the 43rd minute.