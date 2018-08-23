Uchman's Arlington selections for Thursday's races

Here is today's link to Daily Herald handicapper Ron Uchman's selections for thoroughbred racing at Arlington International on Thursday, Aug, 23, 2018, plus Joe Mazzone's picks for harness racing at Hawthorne. Uchman's selections are brought to you in part by the Daily Herald and brillianthorseracing.com. Mazzone's Hawthorne harness selections are brought to you in part by Hawthorne Racecourse. Open and print the PDF listed below. Live racing through Sept. 22 at Arlington and Sept. 24 at Hawthorne Race Course.

• Ron Uchman is a veteran handicapper, and his picks have appeared in the Daily Racing Form and several newspapers over the years. He has worked for Hawthorne Race Course for 20 years, and occasionally at Arlington International.