Chicago White Sox rotation rounding into form

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts after Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano walked to first during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Chicago.

Over the last quarter century, the Chicago White Sox typically went as far as their starting rotation carried them.

In 1993 and before the strike wiped out the '94 season, the Sox's starting staff was headed by Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell and also featured Alex Fernandez, Wilson Alvarez and Jason Bere.

Just over a decade later, the White Sox won the World Series behind a stellar rotation of Mark Buehrle, Jose Contreras, Freddy Garcia and Jon Garland.

If the Sox are hoping to eventually end a drought that is nearing a decade without a playoff appearance, the starting pitching is going to have to lead the way again.

It's still way too early to project the rebuilding franchise as a contender, but the future top of the rotation was likely on display the past two games.

Michael Kopech showed why he's such a hyped pitching prospect in his rain-abbreviated major-league debut Tuesday night.

In Wednesday afternoon's 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Carlos Rodon continued to show why he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

"It's extremely exciting," said bench coach Joe McEwing, who has managed the past three games in place of the ailing Rick Renteria. "When you have pitchers with plus-plus stuff, if they're having a tough outing they can fight through it because of their stuff."

Kopech was limited to 2 innings in his first start for the White Sox, but the 22-year-old righty was around long enough to flash his big fastball and work in some off-speed pitches.

The 25-year-old Rodon is more experienced, and the growth showed as he allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks over 6 innings while delivering his eighth straight quality start.

'You've got to be patient sometimes," Rodon said. "I'd like to get it started earlier and not have any of those blips early on and just cruise through the game. But it doesn't always go that way."

In the first inning, Rodon seemed rattled while allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks. After escaping further trouble when Mitch Garner lined into an inning-ending double play, the left-hander stopped and talked to home-plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth on his way back to the dugout.

"I tried to clear that inning out of my head; that's why I'm not remembering it too well," Rodon said.

As he has done in most starts since recovering from shoulder surgery and rejoining the rotation in late June, Rodon got stronger as the game moved along.

"It seems to have been that way since he's gotten here," McEwing said. "He's a horse. He continues to go out there and fight, and I just love the maturity process. He's taken it to a different level."