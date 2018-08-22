Girls volleyball: Lakes edges Libertyville

Kelli Rettig had 6 kills, Paule Ceneac posted 3 kills and 3 blocks, and Lakes' girls volleyball team defeated Libertyville 26-24, 28-26 in a nonconference match between perennial Lake County powers on Wednesday night.

Lakes (2-0) also received 5 kills and 5 digs from Ashley Smith, while Keelan Bell had 3 kills. Alli Ulrich and Abby Vanderwall notched 8 and 6 digs, respectively. Faith Conway and Natalie Kaylor each delivered 9 assists for the Eagles.

Libertyville fell to 0-2.

Vernon Hills d. Grayslake North: The Cougars started their season with a 25-22, 25-16 win in nonconference play.

Vernon Hills was led by senior middle Ally Chase with 9 kills, junior outside hitter Jacklyn Self with 5 kills and senior right side hitter Zoe Eitel with 3 aces and 2 kills.

Cougars junior setter Maddie Bowen ran a balanced offense.