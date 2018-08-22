Boys soccer: Lake County roundup

Boys soccer

Noah Ehlers scored twice and added an assist, and Warren's boys soccer team defeated Grayslake North 3-0 in the Grayslake North tournament on Wednesday.

Josh Segura scored three minutes in to start the scoring. Ehlers' first goal off an assist from Cory Melchor had the Blue Devils (2-0) up 2-0 at halftime. Nelvi Barrera assisted on Ehlers' second-half tally.

Warren keepers Juan Cardenas and Christopher Uribe each played a half, making 3 saves each.

"Very proud of the effort and desire from our team tonight," Blue Devils coach Jason Ahonen said. "We played with great tempo and connecting our passes. We moved the ball through the channels better tonight. Our backline did another fantastic job. Playing games back to back is always difficult. I am very pleased with the direction we are heading in."

Grant 3, Marian Central 2: The Bulldogs got goals from Jose Luna, Will Gonzalez and Danny Talavera in the nonconference match.

Rockford Auburn 3, Antioch 2: The Sequoits fell to 0-3, despite a pair of second-half goals from Alex Keeler.

Lake Zurich 1, St. Viator 0: On Tuesday, Jaden McCreary scored off an assist from Lukas Pytlak, as the visiting Bears won their season opener.

Lake Zurich keepers Matt Volmer (5 saves) and Robert Mepham (2 saves) shared the shutout.