Chicago White Sox manager Renteria scheduled for more testing

hello

White Sox manager Rick Renteria will not be at the ballpark for Tuesday's game after being released from a Minneapolis hospital. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria is not going to be in the dugout Tuesday night for Michael Kopech's first major-league start.

Before Monday night's makeup game against the Twins at Target Field, Renteria was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for precautionary reasons.

According to the Sox, the 55-year-old Renteria was released from the hospital late Tuesday afternoon after undergoing a battery of tests. He will spend the night in Minneapolis before returning to Chicago on Wednesday, where he will undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Scott Palmer.

Bench coach Joe McEwing is replacing Renteria.

The White Sox also announced first baseman Jose Abreu has been scratched from Tuesday night's game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. Abreu is being treated for lower-abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at the ballpark earlier Tuesday.